Rotary Four-Way Test

Pauls Valley Rotary Club recently hosted a Rotary 4 Way Speech Contest. The winners are 1st Place – Anna Hamilton, 2nd Place – Jackson Hamilton, and 3rd Place – Kadie Miranda. Also shown is Bill McAngus. The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do is a test used by Rotarians worldwide as a moral code for personal and business relationships. The test can be applied to almost any aspect of life. 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendship? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?