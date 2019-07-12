Another Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater workshop is coming this weekend.
These ACT acting workshops are meant to provide an opportunity for people, young and old, to learn theater and share their talent and skills.
On the way is a one-day mini workshop scheduled for Saturday, July 20.
Ages 13 to 17 are set from 9 a.m. to noon, while 18 and older is 1 to 4 p.m.
That's followed by a week-long workshop July 22-27.
Ages 7-12 will be 9 a.m. to noon, 13-17 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 18 and older from 6 to 9 p.m.
The cost for the one-day event is $30, while the longer workshop is $60.
The first set of workshops this summer brought in four “very creative” boys ages seven to 12 who shared what they learned by performing a short skit they created themselves.
If you are interested and would like to sign-up contact Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com.
•••
Theater lovers are also reminded Renee Mackey-Myler will step into the director's chair for ACT's return to live performances next month.
Just about all the roles have been filled for “Dearly Departed.”
The production is scheduled to hit the stage for a three-day run Aug. 23-25.
Anyone interested in being a part of the ACT team, whether it be in set design and building, costumes, sound and lighting, stage help or assisting during performances, contact Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com.
