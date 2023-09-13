Pauls Valley’s public library will continue its Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, this week.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the next book is “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa.
A lecture on the book is Thursday, Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
The remaining schedule for this series is:
“Everything That Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. The lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
“A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. The lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
“An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. The lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
All of the book lectures are at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights at the library.
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County in the month of September.
• Thursday, Sept. 14 (11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay community “Boots and Badges” at United Methodist Church, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School gym, 302 SW 8th. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Thursday, Sept. 21 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630,
• Friday, Sept. 22 (10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital, 100 Valley Drive. Call Jami Buhrmestes at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Sept. 22 (3 to 5:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Health and Rehab, 1413 South Chickasaw. Call Misty Townsend at 405-238-6411.
• Monday, Sept. 25 (3:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 North Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, Sept. 26 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Tina Casey at 580-788-2565.
• Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
