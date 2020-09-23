Route 66 museum marks 25th year

When the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton officially opened on Sept. 23, 1995 it was the first facility in the nation dedicated to the history and culture of Route 66 – the most famous historic highway in the world.
It is the largest museum from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California, dedicated to the history and culture of Route 66.
With over 930,000 visitors in 25 years, the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum has captivated the attention of people from around the world.
Since the grand opening celebration held back in 1995, the museum has proven to be a must-see for travelers – both Route 66ers and everyday vacationers.
In 2007 the accomplishments of the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum played a large role in Clinton hosting the International Route 66 Festival, which brought more than 20,000 people to Clinton.
The success of the 2007 festival also led to the transformation of the community’s annual Hot Dog Daze into Clinton’s Route 66 Festival.
In 2012, after 17 years, the museum completed a full renovation of all exhibit galleries, bringing the facility into the 21st century.
This achievement was celebrated with a special grand opening ceremony on May 26, 2012.
The museum has hosted a plethora of special events that attract Route 66ers from around the globe.
Beginning in 1996, the museum has held Route 66 anniversary celebrations every five years. These celebrations have featured premiere Route 66 historian Michael Wallis, as well as special exhibits by Route 66 artists and authors such as the late Bob Waldmire, Shellee Graham, Jim Ross, Jerry McClanahan, Kathy Anderson and many more.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancelation of this year’s festivities, museum officials are encouraging the public to drop by for a visit sometime this year to help celebrate the 25th anniversary.
