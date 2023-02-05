Run with endurance the race that is before you. How you run today reflects how much you have benefited from all the training you have received.
“Therefore we also, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.” Hebrews 12:1
When Paul was training Timothy in the disciplines of faith, he established a healthy standard.
That standard was not perfection; it was perseverance.
Practice these things, and immerse yourself in them so that all may see your progress. He was not asking Timothy to try but instead instructing him to train.
In the passage above, Paul included personal and public practices as part of his training regimen for Timothy. This younger disciple was to make sure his speech, conduct, love, faith, and purity were worthy of a follower of Jesus.
His teaching and preaching were to be based on the Bible, including reading them aloud to congregations. And Timothy was also to be intentional about using his unique gifting as he ministered to others.
These would make a long and daunting to-do list if the expectation were perfection.
When Paul told Timothy to practice and immerse himself in these pursuits, he called him to an attitude of perseverance. It is a mindset Paul had stated earlier and was reinforcing for its significance:
“For bodily exercise profits a little, but godliness is profitable for all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come.” 1 Timothy 4:7–8
If we aim for perfection, we fall short. But good things happen if we persevere at making genuine progress, willing to let God work on us as long as it takes.
Most people already know you are not perfect, so do not waste time trying to prove otherwise. But they will pay attention when they see progress in your life.
You will be amazed at how God makes little adjustments in your character that can impact others.
For these good things to happen, you must persevere with Jesus.
The life of a Believer is often compared to a long race. Seeing the end of his life, Paul told Timothy, I have finished the race.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
By following Jesus. That is the ultimate marathon, and the more you incorporate the reality of spiritual endurance in your life, the more you will find yourself accelerating as you approach the finish line.
“That battle is not yours; it is God’s. Start by praising God for who He is, then rest in that the Creator of the Universe goes before you to help tackle whatever problem stands in front of you.”
“Heavenly Father, This battle I may face today is not mine, it is Yours. I will be praising You for who You are, then rest in that the Creator of the Universe goes before me to help tackle whatever problem stands in front of me this day or in the days to come. You are life to me. I serve You, and I will follow Your will for me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.