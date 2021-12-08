Rush Creek truck comes from Dolese

Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated a truck to the Rush Creek Fire Department in the Pauls Valley area.
Dolese also donated trucks to three other rural fire departments this month, including Turley, Meeker and Canute.
The trucks will aid in the storage of water supply for the fire departments which will also assist with the overall wellbeing of the surrounding communities.
“We pride in building communities from the ground up,” Dolese’s Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said.
“When we see an opportunity to improve the safety and quality of life through our products, actions and support, we deliver.
“Through our equipment donation, the Rush Creek Fire Department can protect local homes, businesses and residents more efficiently.
“Dolese appreciates the opportunity to help and we thank all firefighters for their service.”
Dolese presented the keys to a 2011 Peterbilt cabin chassis to the Rush Creek volunteer firefighters. The department plans to retrofit the truck and turn it into a water supply tanker.
“We are very thankful for this generous donation,” Rush Creek Fire Department Captain Kevin Gorden said.
“We can tell Dolese is extremely happy to provide these trucks to the communities they will serve. In time we will transform this truck into a tanker.”
Access to adequate fire equipment is critical to save lives and property in an emergency. Dolese has historically donated used trucks to fire departments in need across the state.
Dolese is headquartered in Oklahoma City and the company has numerous plants and locations around the state, including locations in southern Oklahoma communities such as the Davis/Sulpher Concrete plant.
