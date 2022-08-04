Safe fire day not that far away

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will soon host a Prescribed Fire Field Day not that far from Garvin County.
The event featuring lunch provided by the Oklahoma Prescribed Burn Association is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 at the Lexington Wildlife Management Area, which is about five miles south and six miles east of Noble.
This field day is for any landowner, land manager, fire department member or hunter interested in prescribed fire and land management.
Participants will learn about how to safely conduct a prescribed fire, the comparison of dormant season and summer burns, burning for wildlife, livestock, wildfire prevention and safety objectives and fire effects on plans and animals.
Those interested are asked to RSVP by August 10 by contacting Brad Secraw at 405-321-4774 or bradley.secraw@okstate.edu.
