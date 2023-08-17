By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
The best laid plans are meaningless if you lose the original documents. Have you ever thought about what can happen if your original documents are lost? What if you lose your Will, Trust Document, Durable Power, etc.
Although copies may be recognized by a court or by financial institutions, it is often very difficult and in many cases not possible to use a copy.
A few examples demonstrate the reality:
A) Wills. If you lose the original will, a court will not admit a copy to probate without proof of the following:
1. Is this a true and correct copy?
2. Was the original initially destroyed?
3. Is this the latest version of the will and was this version of the will still in effect at the time of death or could there be a later version?
The court would normally require testimonial evidence to corroborate Items 1 and 3 via the testimony of two or more witnesses, often requiring the testimony of the drafting attorney, legal secretaries or other persons who can prove to the satisfaction of the Judge that the copy is genuine and that no other wills were prepared later.
Obviously, it is not desirable for any estate to incur the tremendous delay and expenses that can result.
B) Trusts. A similar dilemma is presented if an original trust document is lost. If the creator of the trust is still living and the trust is revocable, there is no significant problem because a new trust document can be drafted and signed; thus amounting to nothing more than an amendment.
However, after the creator of the trust is deceased, the trust is irrevocable and cannot be changed. What happens to the assets held in the trust that often have significant value?
Once again, court intervention often with delay and substantial expense is required to resolve the issue. The court again will seek witnesses and proof that a copy is indeed true and correct and that later amendments were not made. Even if a court will approve the use of a copy, a copy must be found.
An interesting recent search for copies of a trust resulted in the following potential sources:
• The lawyer who drafted the trust.
• Banks, investment houses, insurance agencies, etc. who may have requested copies at the time accounts were created.
• Title companies involved with transfer of property to/from the trust.
• The I.R.S. who may have required a copy for a tax issue.
All of these searches are time consuming and can be expensive. Even if a copy is located, it is still questionable whether amendments may have been made or whether the trust was terminated.
The best solution is to keep your original documents in a safe location and to provide a trusted person with copies and the knowledge of what you have done. Caution today can prevent confusion tomorrow.
