Refusing to be a victim is the theme for a crime prevention and personal safety seminar coming to Pauls Valley later this month.
An award-winning seminar is now scheduled for a local visit on Thursday night, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley located at 315 West Grant.
Described as “educational and informative,” the seminar by the National Rifle Association is to start “precisely” at 6 p.m. that night and wrap up around 7:30 p.m.
This seminar for all ages and all skill levels was developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars.
Information released on the seminar shows it teaches methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations.
Seminar participants will be presented with a variety of “common-sense” crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security.
“You stand a much better chance of preventing criminal attack if you develop a safety plan before you need it,” seminar officials said.
“It is a program of the National Rifle Association and has been endorsed since 1993 by law enforcement members throughout the United States for its positive impact.”
A light dinner will provided as anyone interested in attending should RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 25. Call or text 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com to RSVP.
Seniors aged 55 and older are now invited to take part in a program called Delta Senior Companions.
Participants could receive a small stipend and mileage reimbursements for spending anywhere from five to 40 hours a week checking on other seniors.
Senior volunteers assist with daily living tasks, such as grocery shopping and helping clients get to and from appointments.
These companions provide “friendship and companionship” and can alert family members to potential problems.
A senior companion can also sit with clients allowing caregivers the freedom to run errands, go shopping or simply just get out of the house for a few hours.
The service is totally free to seniors who could use a little extra help or simply have someone to talk to on a regular basis.
Anyone interested in receiving services or becoming a volunteer can call Delta Community Action Foundation at 580-255-3222 or 405-756-1100.
Delta SCP is federally funded by the Corporation for National Community Service.
