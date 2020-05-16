Sailing into summer

By Tim Smith
The images that are brought out with the title may lead you to think about fun on the water, which may be one of the only places left where one can get away, enjoy the outdoors and keep social distancing rules in place.
Oh, and before I forget, I talked to my sons a few days ago and they have already been back on the golf course, dusting off the cobwebs.
Did I hear correctly, that the NFL has released its 2020 schedule, if so, that bodes well for fall gridiron match-ups. We can’t have an October in this part of the world with no OU-Texas Red River Shootout, can we!
But let’s get to and then through summer, which brings us back to the image of sailing.
Sailing is harnessing the wind and then moving though it across vast stretches of water, and it also serves as a metaphor for what we are experiencing. There will be numerous breezes of creativity that blow through your family time, and they must be captured, and used with both the present – and future in mind.
With the outdoors in full play, options open up where none were imagined a few months ago.
Travel advisory: “They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway”: Sadly, that will not be the case during the summer of 2020.
If you were planning a trip to New York City in the next few months, and theater going was part of that agenda, this information is to assist you in shifting your travel focus.
From the Playbill.com website for Tuesday, May 12th: Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin stated: “While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry.”
“John Masters Almanac.”
I have shared on occasion how much I enjoy the '60s television classic, “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Isn’t it a blessing to have it available over streaming services during this spring to remember? My pleasure is on so many levels, but in narrowing them down, I believe it is a sound viewing choice for encouraging strong family commitments. When families are combined, a stronger community is assured.
The title of this new section is a character on the Griffith show who had assumed the mantel of staging the town of Mayberry’s, (the show’s fictitious setting) cultural events.
From conducting the community choir, to directing the Founder’s Day pageant, Mr. Masters was their go-to person. We’re never quite sure what he does for a living, and such was the case for a number of the recurring characters.
I for one believe that Mr. Griffith wanted it that way – the long-term success of the program would hinder around community, people working together, not necessarily focused on individual persons that resided there. That is why it was many seasons into its eight-year run before Sheriff Taylor, Mr. Griffith’s character, remarried. Over the course of our nation’s “re-opening season,” this section will encourage the use of our gifts.
The creative applications of those blessings will be more in demand than ever. It is our time to rally.
Speaking of gathering the family, how about that “Survivor: Winners at War” finale on May 13th? The program was marking 20 years and 40 ‘seasons’ of reality television entertainment success. Well done.
Mr. Rogers said this about neighbors: “One of the greatest dignities of humankind is that each successive generation is invested in the welfare of each new generation.”
Our towns are beginning to show signs of a late spring bloom – and that is a welcome sight for sure.
Stay the course.
(This is The [@ home] family edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? series by Tim Smith.)
