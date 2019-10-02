The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center (OKSBDC) celebrated 35 years of serving Oklahoma’s small businesses and entrepreneurs this past week with a program and open house held at the state office on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University has served as the host for the statewide program since 1984.
Program participants included Southeastern President Sean Burrage, RUSO Regent Amy Ford, Southeastern President Emeritus Larry Minks and Small Business Administration (SBA) District Director Dottie Overal.
Three clients – Michael Morford, Dean Stockton and Kaymon Farmer – provided a brief presentation on the impact OKSBDC has had on their businesses.
“It was a great day for OKSBDC as we celebrated 35 years of serving Oklahoma businesses,” said OKSBDC State Director Michele Campbell.
“We are excited about having a history of helping grow Oklahoma’s economy through job creation and retention, capital infusion, and business starts and expansion.
“And, we look forward to the future as we are expanding into new initiatives such as services that include cyber security and connecting clients with innovative products and technology with the United States Department of Defense.”
OKSBDC has the knowledge, tools, and resources to help Oklahoma businesses with no-cost, confidential consulting to help Oklahoma’s businesses start, sustain or expand.
Assistance is provided at locations all over the state and includes services such as agri-business, business disruption management, obtaining business financing, business training, business startup, buying or selling a business, expansion and growth, government contracting, financial analysis and cash flow management, e-commerce, international trade, human resources, marketing and sales, market and industry research, strategic planning and technology commercialization.
