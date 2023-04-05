Salute to mom - Part 3

By Tim Smith
(The First 100 Years – 1973-1998)
Welcome back, Hope that you have enjoyed the journey as we celebrate the milestone 100th birthday of my mother, born on April 4, 1923, by focusing on her next generational vista, 1973-1998.
It is important to know, that by this period in her life, mother was enjoying retirement, and the arts community, as a patron, living in Tucson, Arizona.
I will return to that location in a minute.
A theater artist herself, over the coming two plus decades, as my career both on and off the stages began to escalate, she remained a supporter and encourager. She was never a stage mother in the traditional sense, but deep down, I believe she longed to have worked professionally. You know, we never talked about that, but I could see that glimmer.
My future “stage directions,” long-ago set-in motion in elementary, junior high and then high school, through college and graduate school, (that included a five-year teaching career in theater in between the latter two), was to embrace the musical theatre and comedy genres.
It was also the period, where over our national stages, traditional presentation of musical theater began to shift, dramatically, in content and staging.
For example: I saw the original production of HAIR in 1968, and over the same period, seminal works would soon follow, taking our national theater in new directions never imagined, almost like Hamilton did in 2015.
A Chorus Line, Rent, the emergence of the “Dynamic Due” of producer/director Harold Prince and composer/lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, the most successful team to emerge since the recently departed era of Rogers and Hammerstein and Lerner and Lowe.
The former (R&H) was responsible for Oklahoma and The Sound of Music and the latter, (L&L) for My Fair Lady and Gigi.
Prince and Sondheim, through a run that took them from 1970-1981, before moving along separate creative paths, laid the foundation of the concept musical, including Company, and with their new catalogue, “held open” the doors to a new generation of musical theater artists, most notably, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.
A special note: Somewhere in the early to mid-1980s, if memory serves as I cannot seem to find the program, (she saved my stuff, so had to reciprocate, but obviously not to well), she starred in a local community theatre production of Forty Carats to “pretty darn good reviews” as I recall.
Ah, the theatre bug.
In checking out Forty Carats’ original Broadway production cast list, it was fun to note that a graduate of mother’s college had a role.
Theater is a small world.
These new stages were exciting, and the climate was poised for a future that was shaded in a bit of mystery, a “who does it/or what-next?” statement.
It was in the late '80s that work took my family to Southern California, and in 1984, I was able to come full circle as I was a founding team member of a new community theatre.
Today, nearing its 40th anniversary of continual service, CCT-Chino Community Theatre, Chino, Calif., is a tribute to a commitment seed sown by my mother some 25 years earlier.
Lest I forget: Let us head back to Tucson for a minute. Each year, generally around my birthday, I would travel to see mother and we had two major theater going passions. The first was The Gaslight Theatre in Tucson, that showcased the most imaginative musical take-offs on some of the best-known film, television and musical theatre works of the period.
Fast forward: A decade ago, for her 90th birthday, the family took her to see a production at Gaslight, appropriately titled: Arizona Smith and the Relic of Doom. We did tease her quite a bit about the ‘relic’ reference. Who is having the last laugh today?
Secondly: We enjoyed one of the nation's premiere regional theatres, the Arizona Theatre Company, in Tucson. It was there that I saw one of the finest dramas I have ever encountered on a stage, and that includes Broadway.
Brilliantly realized.
