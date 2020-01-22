Salute to one million pounds

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma recently celebrated the millionth pound of protein repackaged and distributed through its Protein Packaging Center.
The Protein Packaging Center, which began operation in 2016, takes donated bulk protein, like chicken and pork, and repackages it into family-friendly sizes. The protein is then distributed to the Regional Food Bank's network of community-based partner agencies in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.
"Protein is one of the most requested items from our neighbors living with hunger," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"We are so grateful to the generosity of our donors and community partners who helped make this milestone possible."
The Regional Food Bank was the first food bank in the country to have an on-site USDA-certified facility capable of handling large quantities of donated meat products.
The Protein Packaging Center has enabled the Regional Food Bank to increase the amount of protein it provides for the one in six Oklahomans living with hunger.
"We are so proud of the hard work and innovation by Regional Food Bank employees to make the Protein Packaging Center a reality," said Fitzgerald.
“The millionth pound milestone would not have been possible without the dedicated volunteers who work alongside the staff.”
Volunteers are integral to the success of the Protein Packaging Center and are needed to help repackage protein products Tuesday through Friday at the Regional Food Bank.
Check online as both morning and afternoon volunteer shifts are available.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with seven partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
In Garvin County, the food bank partners with for Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, DHS Garvin County, Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, Eastern Gate Baptist Church, Maysville Library, Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, Pauls Valley Parks and Recreation, Pauls Valley Samaritans, Pleasantview Summer Meal Program, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Pauls Valley, DN in Stratford and United Methodist Church in Lindsay.
