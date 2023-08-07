“Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit.” (Facebook contributor unknown)
The music world said farewell to the legendary master of song stylings, Tony Bennett.
Up until his passing from Alzheimer’s, he was still singing and enjoying the talents and the connection afforded few that have ever lived – on, and over our stages.
I have been surveying social media, and the comments from luminaries in the music industry are endearing, one talent after another embracing their peer.
Liza Minnelli: “When I was in my teens, Tony’s records were my favorites and I took them with me wherever I traveled. We had fun singing together later, but it always seemed to be in his key. My favorite time was when I sang for him at the Friars Club Tribute in 1994, and I got him up to sing ‘Maybe This Time’ as a duet, but this time it was in my key. He still managed to hit those high notes! I will miss you, Tony.”
Amy Grant: “I was 13 years old when my grandmother took my sisters and me to hear Tony Bennett live in Las Vegas. Our paths crossed a few times over the years. I remember him sending dozens of roses to our house after he sang on a CBS Christmas special of mine. What a special gift he gave all of us for so many years. Xo Amy.”
Elton John: “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He is irreplaceable…”
Paul Anka: “Today, we say farewell to a true legend whose voice inspired generations. Tony Bennett was a friend and an incredible talent…”
Billy Joel: “Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans.
“His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of the contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.”
James Taylor: “I remember seeing Tony Bennett on Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, the children’s TV show. He was basically explaining what his job was to the children who were the show’s audience. It was a straight-ahead presentation of a working jazz musician, a description of himself that was simple and honest…”
From this fan: I remember having the privilege of seeing Mr. Bennett perform later in his career and what stands out for me is the fact that he was all about the music, simple, no embellishments, no support from high technology – he came out, said ‘Good evening’ and about 90 minutes later left with equal grace.
In his smart evening jacket – cream colored as I recall – he was easy to follow – and when a fellow musician had a special/singular moment, Mr. Bennett would find a place to stand in order to not attract attention – away from his fellow artist.
Class act, not easy to carry off, when wearing a cream jacket under the spotlight.
Take time, listen to one of his duet albums and see why others loved singing with him; he made them shine as well.
It began early, the praise – A note to Mr. Bennett: April 1977: “Dear Tony, What a joy you are to sing with me and just plain old fun to be with. I’m thrilled with our show. You are marvelous in it, and just being out there with you gave me a pick up that’ll carry me over for a lot of years. I love you for showing up. I love you for singing your little heart out . . . .” Francis Albert (Sinatra).
Talk about someone who knew something about what he sang about. Not bad.
As I typed this to you, Mr. Bennett’s version of “Isn’t This A Lovely Day?” was playing on the home PC.
Thanks for the memories, for the rest of my days too, Mr. Bennett.
Hey, an opening night: This past Thursday evening, the long-awaited West-End (London) production of the musical version of the 1985 hit film, Back to the Future, opened on Broadway.
Will follow with great anticipation, hoping that “re-imagining” has not been called upon to bridge the decades.
Another opening night? Next week, an interesting project is brewing in Illinois. Hint: “Will It Play in Peoria? [Quote attributed to Groucho Marx]
Also - and next week – Truly exceptional: Reflections on the (2009) Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy: Featuring Wynton Marsalis.
“You can observe a lot just by watching.” [Yogi Berra]
Yours, tAs.
