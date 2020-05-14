Saluting the seasons of an actor

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Since we first met in 1984 during auditions for the second production of a new community theatre in Chino, California, and up until his passing from a long illness on May 3rd, John and I spoke at least once a year during the first few minutes after the Academy Award ceremonies had ended.
I learned more in that conversation than from all other sources combined. He always knew the Hollywood scene, and the scores that accompanied our times.
I was proud to include his yearly picks for the major Oscars in this column. I would be safe in saying, he nearly made a clean sweep every year.
His beloved wife, Toni, was instrumental, I’m fairly certain, in assisting him with the final list for that issue. It was arriving at those selections that is the more colorful story. I always had the sense that a pulse running through their long and happy marriage was a competitive streak that was further ignited right up until the envelopes were opened.
How I wished that I could have attended one of their famous Oscar watch parties. We lived in different states over the course of our relationship, sadly.
He followed the entertainment industry from the time he was a young boy, and it was at that juncture, realized during early rehearsals for the aforementioned play, that we made our first significant connection – we were drawn to the ‘business of show’ about the same age.
We shared many a fun story about our mutual launch window. We only performed together in that one production, but it became the impetus that helped propel Chino Community Theatre, CCT, to great heights. Over the intervening 36 years, he was always there, lending his immense talent and vision, along with encouragement and support both on and off CCT’s stage.
Theater is family, and we have lost one of its truly special members. No matter where you are, when one of its muses leaves the scenes, we are all diminished – as persons of the performance art.
John Lynd was more to those who knew him than simply a lover of theater and its connections, he was an accomplished and multi-award winning actor, director, impersonator, master of ceremonies and the creator and then producer of his own work.
Next week, some final reflections, including bringing celebrity into perspective, and he was the master.
t e d S. t a l k s: Jerry Seinfeld’s new NETFLIX original concert: “23 Hours to Kill”: Put down the paper grab your coffee and then race to your streaming device and watch the latest from this generation's finest comedic mind.
A filmmaker muses: “The older I get, the more I look at movies as a moving miracle. Audiences are harder to please if you’re just giving them special effects . . . but they’re easier to please if it’s a good story.” Steven Spielberg
Arts In Action: “Ah, those summer theatre evenings”: I wanted to reflect on the future – what the coming summer months may have in store for us, even with “SD” (social distancing) in place. That will be (hopefully) enjoying summer theater.
To lay a bit of groundwork, many actors working today, and a great number of those are at the highest level, began their journeys on stages found in all configurations, in just about all corners of the country. The bonds made at these local playhouses last a lifetime and more than just making a living in theatre, one will become a part of that area’s history.
I had shared in a recent column that while talking to my next-door neighbor recently, I mentioned that I had worked at a summer theatre near where he had recently opened a new business in Missouri, and he was so excited as he had seen many a production there as a child.
That’s my Will (Rogers): Today, May 13, 1933: Will had flown in from Tulsa, Oklahoma and was spending a day in Santa Monica, California, so, no writings. The next day, (May 14th), he was back at the keys and typed out:
“I am hereby entering this argument between young Rockefeller and the Mexican artist . . . I string with Rockefeller. This artist was selling some art and sneaking in some propaganda. Rockefeller had ordered a plain ham sandwich, but the cook put some onions on it. Rockefeller says 'I will pay you for it, but I won’t eat the onions.' Now the above is said in no disparagement of the Mexican artist, for he is the best in the world, but you should never try to fool a Rockefeller in oils. Yours, Will Rogers. “
(From: Will Roger’s Daily Telegrams; Volume 4: The Roosevelt Years: 1933-1935, James M. Smallwood, Editor, Steven K. Gragert, Assistant Editor; Oklahoma State University Press 1979)
In a town far, far away, a bright light that illuminated the future of many an aspiring actor has gone out.
Remembering, there was always an opening night!
Remembering, there was always an opening night!
See you in the paper.
