Sand, and then, even more, sand . . . and the creatures within

The @ Home Version
A very happy Thanksgiving to you, hopeful that you can spend it with your family, friends and enjoy the emergence of the holiday season in your community.
I know that you are familiar with, and are comfortable in using the wide variety of streaming services. Here at the Smith home, I for one am not quite up with the programs . . . and therefore, in the spirit of discovery, the other evening was the start of my “Dune” journey as we watched its 2021 version featuring a heady ensemble of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin.
I certainly do not want to impact your viewing experience too significantly, so will not get into the story line. However, over your SMART TV systems, the cinematography, sound, (non-speaking) art direction and the use of the films (musical) score are stunning in their realization.
Understanding the dialogue proves to be a challenge, especially for those of us who are sitting, “on the other side of the middle.”
I just love that quote from one of my favorite creative forces in today’s theater.
Speaking of “trodding the boards”: Tis’ the season to begin considering activities for family and friends who visit during the holidays. I am particularly focused on supporting local community theatres, that like most small businesses, struggled mightily during the COVID-19 time period.
Now, and just in time for the holidays, it appears that the fortunes, of these smaller theatres, and their box offices, stand a good chance to grow more substantially as the reservations begin pouring in.
As long-time readers know, I follow closely the management/production team at the (CCT)-Chino, (CA) Community Theatre, and it has been interesting to watch and reflect as they are re-opening for business, having recently staged a new production, conducted auditions for some of their aggressive, and full, 2022 season, and are now putting the final touches on their annual Christmas production of “A Christmas Carol.”
One of the more notable directions that Chino has taken, and will for the foreseeable future, is implementing reduced seating to ensure social distancing protocols that are still in effect. This may, in fact, impact professional operations as well, so again, check well in advance before finalizing your entertainment schedule.
Please visit the CCT website to keep up with all the events – for '21 and '22.
Last week: I highlighted just a few of the productions that are going to be operating either in preview or their full run in New York City, along Broadway. If your plans should take you there, or any major city, I advise you to select/purchase your tickets well in advance.
If you are not fully scheduled out during your holiday, and/or determine to see a production upon arrival, be open to securing single seats. You might be surprised to see how quickly that availability becomes reality.
We still haven’t made it back to the movies at the cineplex, and therefore, James Bonds’ latest is still waiting. Not sure how much longer the family can wait to discuss it with us. I seem to recall that it will soon be appearing over streaming services, therefore, our time is running out.
This is going to be a most interesting few months as the film industry, fueled by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, (sponsor of the “Oscars”), will be conducting its ramp up to those ceremonies, conducted in LA.
Here is the latest on that 2022 Oscar telecast: “Giving needed breathing room between the Olympics and the Super Bowl, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted for a spring ceremony. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022 exiting it originally scheduled airdate of Feb. 27th. (Variety.com)
Back to the movies, and isn’t that exciting!
Enjoy “seeing” you in this “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night!
Have a blessed Thanksgiving!
God Bless America
