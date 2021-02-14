Saved by grace

There is no condemnation for our sins once we place our faith in Jesus. But it does not say there will be no consequences.
Every time we disobey God, we hurt ourselves, and we hurt other people. We lose our fellowship with God. We lose our effectiveness. We lose our joy. We lose rewards in Heaven, but we will never lose our salvation.
“He will not always strive with us, Nor will He keep His anger forever. He has not dealt with us according to our sins, Nor punished us according to our iniquities.” (Psalm 103:9-10)
Why is that? Why does God not just kick us out when we make mistakes? Why does God not reject us when we sin?
The first thing to understand is that God’s love is unconditional.
God does not say, “I love you if” or “I love you because,” God says, “I love you. Period.”
God will never stop loving us because we are a recipient of His unconditional grace.
“Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not.” (Lamentations 3:22)
Our salvation is not based on our performance. We cannot earn our way into Heaven, buy our way into Heaven, work our way to Heaven, or bluff our way to Heaven.
The only way we can ever have any hope of getting into Heaven is by God’s grace.
“not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit,” (Titus 3:5)
Over two thousand years ago, Jesus died on the cross and took the punishment for our sins. Jesus paid the price on the cross and paid our debt in full; all we have to do is accept God's gift of forgiveness and salvation.
What does God’s love for us teach us about how to love others?
“Heavenly Father, I know I am saved by Your grace and mercy. You sent Jesus to the cross that gives me eternal life with You. As I live my life in You, knowing You will never leave me nor forsake me, I will show others Your love through me. I serve You and You alone. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.