Saved by hope

It is difficult to admit that most of us learn the best through "experiences." Hope during a crisis is not something to take lightly.
There are a variety of things we can do to take precautions to protect our loved ones and ourselves, but we must keep our focus on God and His hope for the future.
"For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance." (Romans 8:24-25).
Many of us are experiencing regular bouts with day-to-day concerns as it relates to COVID-19 and the current circumstances of should we stay at home, or should we go back to our normal lives.
These feelings come and go, take us on a roller-coaster, for some of us they might transform into a panic attack when thinking about the loss of income or having to go back to work and putting ourselves at risk, or for some people they devolve into a sense of peace in the simplicity of home.
Negative influences like the news, media, conspiracy theories, etc. can weigh us down and add gasoline to the worry and are often accompanied by sleeplessness, a severe lack of motivation, a feeling of hopelessness, and no escape.
We have "hope" that we will be able to make our payments, but the truth is, we just do not have a lot of wisdom. We do not want to "wait" for things. We want all that we had before, and we want it now.
It becomes awkward for us to face the truth. No wonder we seek ways to "escape" from reality. So much grief can be avoided if we could realize the benefits of learning to wait.
Great peace comes to us when we put our hope in God and trust Him to provide for our wants and needs.
When we put our hope in God, we become "a carrier" of His mercy and comfort. We become carriers of the help God gives.
The best vaccine we can provide to this virus right now is "God's hope and message of the Gospel."
When we see someone who is struggling right now, we are not only able to empathize with them, but we can lead them to God and show God's love to them.
When we live in hope and not in fear, we can turn our attention to others; we find we have the gift of being able to relate to everyone's suffering on a special level.
Those who are hurting need to be taken to a place of real safety, the comfort of our Heavenly Father.
As we keep directing them to God, they will find the same comfort we found, and they can receive their own "gift of hope" that they can share with others.
Today we can find new strength by discovering that our gift of hope is to share the mercy and comfort we have received from God with others who need Him.
Will you share God’s gift of hope with others today?
“Heavenly Father, I will find new strength by knowing that my gift of hope is to share the mercy and comfort I have received from You with others that need You. I will live in hope and not in fear. Please use me to help others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
