It happens – frequently! A parent dies with an account at a bank or credit union or other investment broker. The children or other heirs check with the bank, only to be told that the account is frozen; they must do a probate.
Why should or would a family want to spend several thousand dollars and four to eight months’ time for a probate just to recover five or six thousand dollars?
This same scenario has occurred at several times in the past month with different banks and credit unions.
In one instance the heir was told repeatedly and adamantly that he must do a probate for accounts that totaled approximately $6,000.
However, with some follow-up with the bank’s attorney they agreed that an affidavit with a death certificate would be acceptable.
In addition, the bank had already had a pre-printed affidavit for such purpose! Why would they not let their customers know that it was available?
Using their affidavit saves several thousand dollars as opposed to doing a probate.
The use of this faster and cheaper technique is authorized under at least two Oklahoma Statutes 6 OS 906 and 58 OS 393. One of which requires that the decedents have no will but the other 58 OS 393 only requires that no probate action is pending or anticipated.
The conclusion: Always double check if an investment entity or mineral company requires you to do a probate. There may be other options significantly less costly.
No, not every bank or credit union fails to notify you of such options, but many will tell you that a probate is necessary when that may not be the case.
Next week, a look at the requirements to use such affidavits.
