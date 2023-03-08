Saying yes to the spirit of God

Our thoughts can stop us or motivate us, send us into depression, or move us to success.
Thoughts can center us in truth or lead slowly but steadily down the wrong path of deception.
“But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” 1 Corinthians 2:14
The Bible tells us our natural wisdom is faulty at best, leading us to think good is evil and evil is good.
Jesus gives us the power to rise above our harmful thought patterns to view the world and circumstances as Jesus does.
Though we cannot know all that our Jesus does, the Bible tells us once we accept His gift of salvation, we are given the mind of Jesus.
We have the same ability to maintain the focus and values as Jesus does and view the world through a Jesus-centered lens given to every Believer.
We do this by keeping our thoughts captive; reading, memorizing, and meditating on the Bible; spending consistent time in the presence of Jesus; and leaning heavily on a trusted accountability partner.
Each moment, we are fighting an internal battle that can bring us one step closer to Jesus or pull us one step farther away from Him.
We can grow our deceived, self-centered, and self-destructive thinking until we become enslaved by our thoughts, or we can focus on the Word of God.
You have the power to choose which thoughts you will entertain and which ones you will discard.
God invites you to focus on His Word, and His truth will set you free.
Where will your focus be today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful for Your Words of life in Your Word. I submit to Your leading as You know exactly what is best for me. Your Word says it is the spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The Words You speak are spirit, and they are life. I will read, meditate, and focus on Your Word being in my heart, so I do not sin against You. Thank You for Your Words of Wisdom and Life. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.