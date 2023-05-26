Members of the PV High School academic team group up for a photo after this year's USAO Scholastic Meet in Chickasha. Also this year PV senior Levi Ballard was honored by the Oklahoma Academic Coaches Association as one of 36 seniors in the state to be named an Academic Bowl All-State recipient. Toby Brown was recognized as honorable mention.
Pauls Valley High School academic team competed at the USAO Scholastic Meet in Chickasha. PV's four medal winners were (from left) Kaden Nirschl – 3rd in Sociology; Sam Yates – 1st in Economics, 1st in American History, and 3rd in British Literature; Rihanna Ocampo – 1st in Spanish I; and Isaac Green – 2nd in Biology.
Scholastic team does its thing
