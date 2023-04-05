Scholastic team scores at meets

Students at Pauls Valley's high school and junior high have been hot on the trail of scholastic meets over the last few weeks.
The PV team placed second in its division at the Southeastern Scholastic Meet held March 29.
At the Seminole State Scholastic Meet on March 23 the PVHS team finished in fourth place in Division I.
The PV team finished in first place in Division I at the Murray State Scholastic Meet back on March 7.
All the local students did qualify for the state scholastic meet on May 4-6.
Southeastern Scholastic Meet
High School
• Callie Babcock – 1st General Business ($1,000 scholarship), 2nd Speech ($500 scholarship).
• Levi Ballard – 2nd Psychology ($500 scholarship), 5th Music Literature.
• Garrett Barnett – 4th General Safety.
• Tori Brooks – 5th Art Figure Drawing II.
• Toby Brown – 1st Personal Finance ($1,000 scholarship), 2nd Geography ($500 scholarship).
• Sarah Christensen – 1st Speech ($1,000 scholarship), 3rd Journalism ($300 scholarship).
• Tyler Danley – 5th Art Figure Drawing I.
• Grant English – 2nd, 2nd Earth and Space Science ($500 scholarship), 2nd Physics ($500 scholarship).
• Anna Hamilton – 4th Biology.
• Ramon Kennedy – 3rd Physical Science.
• Ethan Little – 3rd Computer Concepts, 2nd Integrated Productivity Software.
• Nic McCarty – 3rd Trigonometry.
• Phoenix Meyer – 4th Economics.
• Aatma Patel – 3rd English III.
• Piper Quinn – 4th Music Fundamentals.
• Braeden Rice – 5th Geography.
• Demayo Rodriguez – 1st Anatomy and Physiology.
• Kimberly Sevilla – 1st Spanish I.
• Logan Stanley – 3rd Economics ($300 scholarship), 4th Accounting I, 4th General Business.
• Sam Yates – 1st General Safety ($1,000 scholarship), 5th English IV, 5th U.S. History.
Junior High
• Mati Fishback – 5th Oklahoma History.
• Isaac Green – 1st Plane Geometry, 3rd Physics, 5th Government and Politics.
• Cailyn Little – 3rd Integrated Productivity Software.
• Jakob Nirschl – 4th Government and Politics, 5th Conservation.
Seminole State Scholastic Meet
• Sam Yates – 1st Computer Science.
• Levi Ballard – 2nd Biology.
• Anna Hamilton – 3rd Algebra.
• Logan Stanley – 4th Business.
• Sarah Christensen 4th American Literature.
• Toby Brown – 5th Computer Science.
Junior High
• Isaac Green – 4th Oklahoma History.
Murray State Scholastic Meet
• Callie Babcock – 5th Art Portfolio, 2nd American Literature.
• Levi Ballard – 1st World Geography ($1,000 scholarship), 4th Physics.
• Toby Brown – 1st American History.
• Braxton Brumley – 3rd Geometry.
• Grant English – 3rd Music.
• Elijah Gamble – 3rd Spreadsheet Applications, 4th Vocal Performance.
• Cailyn Little – 3rd Algebra.
• Nic McCarty – 1st Trigonometry.
• Phoenix Meyer – 2nd Calculus, 3rd English Literature, 2nd Business Math.
• Kaden Nirschl – 4th Oklahoma History, 3rd Behavioral Science.
• Chloee Nunez – 3rd General Biology.
• Braeden Rice – 4th American Government.
• Hellen Rosales – 5th Power Point Presentation.
• Yvette Rubio – 2nd Child Development.
• Kimberly Sevilla – 3rd Spanish.
• Logan Stanley – 3rd Accounting.
• Eddie Sullivan – 3rd Anatomy and Physiology, 2nd Computer Fundamentals.
• Cutter Wyatt – 1st General Science, 2nd Oklahoma Wildlife Identification.
