Scholastic team scores at meets

The PV High School Scholastic Team is moving its way toward the state meet next month. Shown from left are Toby Brown, Academic Team Coach Melinda Alfred, Sam Yates, Logan Stanley, Garrett Barnett, Ramon Kennedy, Chloee Nunez, Braeden Rice, Callie Babcock, Nic McCarty, Maggie Warren, Isaac Green, Sarah Christensen, Eddie Sullivan, Anna Hamilton and Levi Ballard.