School board salute

Woodrow Frank Garrison Jr., 61, of Pauls Valley passed away Jan. 18, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Frank was born April 1, 1959 in Lawton, Okla., to Woodrow Frank Garrison Sr. and Mary Wilma (Pursley) Garrison.
Jesse “Wayne” Hitt, 72, of Pauls Valley, Okla., peacefully passed away January 15, 2021 at home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Julia “Judy” Lohmann, 81, passed early Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Born Nov. 18, 1939 to King James and Margaret Shumate Davenport in Pauls Valley, Okla., Judy was a kind, strong, and friendly girl, being named Pauls Valley High School Football Homecoming Queen her se…
Michelle Lea Thompson, 50, of Shawnee, Oklahoma passed from this life and through the gates of heaven on January 9, 2020, due to COVID-19. Michelle was born on November 20, 1970.
Terry James Riddle was born in Vernon, Texas on July 9, 1946 to the late Odis Lee and Sallie Pearl Riddle. He passed from this life on January 9, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the age of 74.
