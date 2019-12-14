PV Junior High
Dec. 16-20
Monday: 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Lindsay Girls (H) Boys (A).
Tuesday: Semester Test; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Marlow.
Wednesday: Semester Test.
Thursday: Semester Test; 11:45 a.m. – FCA Meeting; JH/HS Wrestling at Ardmore; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Purcell.
Friday: Semester Test; Last Day of School.
• Christmas Break is Dec. 23, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020. A return to school is Monday, Jan. 6.
