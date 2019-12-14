PV Junior High

Dec. 16-20

Monday: 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Lindsay Girls (H) Boys (A).

Tuesday: Semester Test; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Marlow.

Wednesday: Semester Test.

Thursday: Semester Test; 11:45 a.m. – FCA Meeting; JH/HS Wrestling at Ardmore; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Purcell.

Friday: Semester Test; Last Day of School.

• Christmas Break is Dec. 23, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020. A return to school is Monday, Jan. 6.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you