PV Junior High
Sept. 16-21
Monday: HS Band at State Fair; 5 p.m. – JH Softball w/Lindsay; 5 p.m. – HS Softball at Harrah.
Tuesday: 10:15 a.m. – Student Council Elections; 5 p.m. – JH Softball w/Seminole; 5 p.m. – HS Softball at Seminole.
Wednesday: 9th Grade Digital Citizenship; 12:30 p.m. – 9th Reality Check.
Thursday: 11:45 a.m. – FCA Meeting; 5 p.m. – JH Football at Bridge Creek; 5 p.m. – HS Softball at Sulphur.
Friday: JH Softball at Ardmore Tournament; 9 a.m. – HS Cross Country at Anadarko.
Saturday: JH Softball at Ardmore Tournament; 4 p.m. – Cheer Regionals at Chickasha.
