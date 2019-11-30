PV Junior High

Dec. 2-7

Monday: Student Council Food Drive; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Marlow Girls (H) Boys (A); 7 p.m. – Parade of Lights.

Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Lexington.

Wednesday: PV Freshman Basketball Tournament; 7th/8th Academic Round Robin.

Thursday: PV Freshman Basketball Tournament; 2 p.m. – 9th Basketball Girls; 3 p.m. – 9th Basketball Boys; HS Basketball Plainview Tournament; JH/HS Wrestling w/Lexington; 4:30 p.m. – JH Basketball at Lindsay.

Friday: HS Basketball Plainview Tournament; HS Wrestling Blanchard Tournament.

Saturday: JH Basketball PV Freshman Tournament; HS Basketball Plainview Tournament; HS Wrestling Blanchard Tournament.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you