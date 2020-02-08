PV Junior High
Feb. 10-15
Monday: 4 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Purcell (7th & 8th only), Boys (A) Girls (H); 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Marlow.
Wednesday: NASP State Archery Tournament; 11:45 a.m. – FCCLA Meeting; 5:30 p.m. – Camp Goddard Parent Meeting.
Thursday: Student Council – Teacher Appreciation Breakfast; All State Band at OCU.
Friday: Valentine’s Day; Wrestling Dual State; All State Band at OCU; Powerlifting at Bridge Creek; Livestock Show – Pauls Valley.
Saturday: Wrestling Dual State; All State Band at OCU; Livestock Show – Pauls Valley.
