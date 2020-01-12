PV Junior High
Jan. 13-18
Monday: 8th Grade Basketball at Lexington Tournament; Noon – PV (G) vs Purcell; 1 p.m. – PV (B) vs Purcell.
Tuesday: 7th/8th AR Reward; JH/HS Wrestling at Davis; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Washington.
Wednesday: 9th AR Reward; 8th Grade Basketball at Lexington Tournament; OMEA All State Band Clinic.
Thursday: 11:45 a.m. – FCA Meeting; JH/HS Wrestling vs Chickasha/Madill at Rec Center (District Dual); 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Bridge Creek Girls (H) Boys (A).
Friday: OMEA All State Band Clinic; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Lindsay.
Saturday: 8th Grade Basketball at Lexington Tournament; OMEA All State Band Clinic.
