PV Junior High
Jan. 27-Feb. 1
Monday: 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Davis Girls (H) Boys (A).
Tuesday: 7th Grade Basketball Sulphur Tournament; 10 a.m. PV (G) vs Byng; 1 p.m. PV (B) vs Sulphur B; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Bridge Creek.
Thursday: 7th Grade Basketball Sulphur Tournament; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Washington Girls (A) Boys (H).
Friday: Book Fair; JH/HS Wrestling at Shawnee Midwest Conference; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Purcell.
Saturday: 7th Grade Basketball Sulphur Tournament; JH/HS Wrestling at Shawnee Midwest Conference.
