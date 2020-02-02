PV Junior High

Feb. 3-8

Monday: Book Fair; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Marlow Girls (A) Boys (H).

Tuesday: Book Fair; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Davis; Wrestling at McLoud.

Wednesday: Book Fair; Student Council to the Willows.

Thursday: 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Purcell Girls (H) Boys (A); Wrestling w/Little Axe (Senior Night).

Friday: Book Fair; JH Wrestling State; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Washington.

Saturday: JH Wrestling State.

