PV Junior High
Feb. 3-8
Monday: Book Fair; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Marlow Girls (A) Boys (H).
Tuesday: Book Fair; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball w/Davis; Wrestling at McLoud.
Wednesday: Book Fair; Student Council to the Willows.
Thursday: 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Purcell Girls (H) Boys (A); Wrestling w/Little Axe (Senior Night).
Friday: Book Fair; JH Wrestling State; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Washington.
Saturday: JH Wrestling State.
