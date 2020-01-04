PV Junior High
Jan. 6-11
Monday: Camp Goddard Fundraiser Begins; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Lexington Girls (A) Boys (H).
Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Davis; Wrestling District Dual at Elgin.
Thursday: JH Spelling Bee; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Lindsay Tournament.
Friday: HS Basketball at Lindsay Tournament; JH/HS Wrestling Pauls Valley Tournament; All District Band Clinic at Ada.
Saturday: HS Basketball at Lindsay Tournament; JH/HS Wrestling Pauls Valley Tournament; All District Band Clinic at Ada.
