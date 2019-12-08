PV Junior High
Dec. 9-15
Monday: Student Council Food Drive; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Davis Girls (A) Boys (H).
Tuesday: Student Council Food Drive; JH/HS Wrestling vs Prague; 6:30 p.m. – HS Basketball at Bridge Creek.
Wednesday: Student Council Food Drive Ends; 4 p.m. – 9th Academic Meet at Paoli.
Thursday: AR Deadline; 5 p.m. – JH Basketball w/Washington Girls (H) Boys (A).
Sunday, Dec. 15: 2 p.m. – HS Band Christmas Concert.
