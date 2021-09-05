School 'daze' - but it will soon clear up

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
Before I go further, did you notice that last week I forgot to give the column a title – not sure how that slipped by me as I proof read before sending to the paper a number of times. This week’s title makes up for that a bit, I must have been in a daze, and that is not too hard to do when it gets to be 100 degrees by lunch time.
Moving ahead: How is your Labor Day weekend going so far? Trust the weather is holding steady, not too hot, or too much rain. Enjoy, and as students either return or begin school, this is a time of renewal and exploration like none other they will experience.
School and I always got along, being a social person by nature, I think my parents might have been a bit worried when one of my elementary school report cards said that I enjoyed visiting a bit too much, so what was my future going to look like?
Anyway, we all survived and I know that the socialization side of our education system has been one of the areas most impacted by the virus, but it too shall soon be a memory, and we can make up for lost time.
Back to school. I recently received an email from my college’s theater department with the roster of shows that (hopefully) will go up this season. You know what they say about the best laid plans, and be that as it may, they have an interesting selection of titles.
As a student, that was always one of the most exciting times when they would announce what we would be doing, just that anticipation was energy enough to make the early days of class work a tad more bearable. A few years later, when I was in the classroom as a theatre arts educator, I tried to go one step better and that was to announce, hinting was probably more accurate, at my plans before the students left for the summer.
Extracurricular time is precious commodity for high school students, and I had to make the season something that would provide them with memories, and if I may; purer and simply stated, it had to be worth their time.
The incentive to study theater further in a college setting was a secondary goal.
I never wanted to steer them into the professional world either, more importantly, the approach taken was to develop them into educated consumers of the art form.
While hanging around the stage door, we are just 10 days away from the highly touted re-opening of Broadway theatre community as some of its mainstay productions, including Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and Chicago will raise their curtains on the same night, September 14th.
How I would love to be around that energy as some 18 months of anticipation will be released along the “Street of Dreams.”
A number of productions will ramp up over the next few months, and from the site that I reviewed, by Christmas, a wide selection will be available if you should happen to be traveling to that area.
I invite you to keep the Playbill website handy for all things re-opening, re-engaging and re-embracing of our nation’s theatres.
Finally: I have been following for the better part of the last year, the staging of a high-profile golf competition in Western Ireland and next week, a summary of that journey.
The realization came upon me, as I was beginning to draft some preliminary thoughts, that it was, is – much more than just a sports story, it is tied to rural history, journalism, and the power of creativity when it is uncovered and set to realizing a vision for what could be.
I hope you will enjoy those reflections.
Remember, there is always an opening night . . . and that will increase, in our towns.
Safe travels this weekend.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
God Bless America and all who protect and defend her, thus allowing for games to be played – and the shows to go on.
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? – Creativitysquared)
