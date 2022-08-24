School daze with a hot touch?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
I am a bit behind, but by only a few days, as classes have begun in schools all across the area – and I know that for certain as it takes my wife a bit longer to get to work, and she leaves quite early.
That may be an “urban” phenomenon, and to be honest, that is probably not something to really grumble about – and she never does.
Back to the title this week: Do you think students will be slow to start having endured this incredibly hot and dry summer? I always loved school, as did our guys, (for the most part), so am wondering; what will student’s temperaments reflect this year?
This is a great opportunity to put in an endorsement of the performing arts, with a special nod, and no surprise here, to theater.
I so looked forward to that first week of classes when the stage production calendar was released, for that immediately placed goals directly in my path.
Note: To this day, a paper calendar sits right in front of this keyboard, imbued with all colors of pens and markers, keeping dates always at the forefront.
Back to school: For the performing artist, those opening nights were not only the benchmark for the year, they also determined practice/rehearsal schedules.
The big question: “How do I work in those rehearsals and my personal practice time with classroom assignments?” Notice which came first, and for me, there was no question, I had to be ready for opening night – if I was cast.
Another major motivator; “Never cast, never perform.”
Therefore, and in second place: What did I have to do to prepare for an audition? The cycle begins.
All of this contemplation, steered toward reality, was directed by that single form, the all-important calendar.
Fast forward: This goal preparation (for post-graduation life) is not to be overlooked.
For that reason alone, the performing arts should never be given secondary consideration, they must be supported at all levels. Remember, there is always an opening night – sometime, someplace, and that is worth fighting for, one student, and one opening at a time.
The more I stop to consider the passing of author and historian David McCollough, what resonates more clearly is the void that will be left, not just through his writing, but the manner in which he presented his thoughts, orally, across venue spaces of importance, and beaming over expanding streams.
He never wavered from a commitment to his audiences that what he was sharing was to be taken seriously, coupled with a love and respect for this country.
Above all of the directions he could have taken within his rhetoric, one overriding message was always paramount: the importance of hard work to achieve a common objective . . . and to never, never give up in that pursuit.
I invite you to watch/read four of the many interviews, presentations and career summaries that are being highlighted in honor of his passing. Travel to YouTube, and enjoy:
David McCullough (with) Charlie Rose ‘1776’ Interview (2005);
Speaking at the Presidential Lecture Series, Harry S. Truman – (28 July 1992), introduced by the (then) sitting President George H. W. Bush at the White House. (*)
Discussing his book on The Wright Brothers, watch his interview with Ken Burns.
Find the Simon and Schuster/CBS career summary on-line: David McCollough, Pulitzer Prize winning historian and author, dies at 89. A well-rounded overview of his impact.
Each of the above is from a different era of his career, yet they are imbued with the same eloquence and insight, armed with his special brand of humor.
The latter brings added warmth to all who meant so much to him during, and long after his research was completed.
Luckily, in his retelling, he is honoring our oral traditions.
(*) Note: Mr. McCollough won the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes for his book on President Truman.
