School Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, salsa, beans, rice, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Jan. 9
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage patty.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, pickle, lettuce and tomatoes, oven fries, fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
