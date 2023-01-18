School Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, cobbler.
Monday, Jan. 23
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, veggie sticks, baked beans, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese sauce, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, chips, pickle spear, fruit, wacky cake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.