School Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Monday, Jan. 16

No School

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 20

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, cobbler.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

