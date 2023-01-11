School Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Monday, Jan. 16
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, cobbler.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.