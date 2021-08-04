It's no longer off in the distance but now only days away as the busy activities are continuing with it all leading up to that first day back in the classroom for schools throughout Garvin County.
Like a lot of places like Whitebead School open the new year on Aug. 12. Before then it's the Back to School/Meet the Teacher gathering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Whitebead is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as there will be no charge for breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year.
Officials stress it is still important to complete the free and reduced-priced meal income eligibility form because it can help Whitebead School receive additional funding for technology and instructional support, including more teachers.
Enrollment for all Elmore City-Pernell students is now open online as the first day of classes is Aug. 11.
The feeling of a new school year really fills the ECP air on Aug. 10 as there will be Meet the Teacher events at 6 p.m. at the elementary school and 6:30 p.m. at the middle and high schools, followed at 7 p.m. by an ice cream social in downtown Elmore.
Then on Thursday, Aug. 12 it's Meet the Badgers at 7:30 p.m. at Wheeler Field, followed by a Back to School Bonfire at 8:45 p.m. at the Elmore City Lake.
The first day of classes is Aug. 12 in Maysville.
Plans are to hold a Stuff the Bus and Meet the Warriors event in Maysville from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 5 at the intersection of highways 19 and 74.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10 there will be Maysville student vaccines and sport physicals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose building and an open house from 3 to 6 p.m.
More on Maysville's Return to Learn plan for the new school year can be found on online.
In Pauls Valley the first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year is Aug. 12.
The enrollment days at PV High School continues Thursday, Aug. 5 for sophomores and Aug. 6 for any students who missed their scheduled day.
If students are new to the PV district their parents will need to bring their child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency.
Enrollment at Pauls Valley Elementary School, Lee Elementary and PV Junior High are throughout Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Enrollment for Stratford’s middle and high school students started last week, while the first day of school is Aug. 12.
In Wynnewood the first day is also Aug. 12.
Because of COVID-19 school officials there are encouraging routine daily self-assessment for individuals coming onto school campuses. That includes temperature and symptom checks.
The virus pandemic plan will be flexible and reassessed continually as conditions change. Also encouraged is for anyone experiencing symptoms to be respectful of others by staying home.
The first day of classes in Lindsay is Aug. 19.
