School project gets 'mixed-up' in novel

Lee Elementary teacher Andrea Raper was awarded a Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence grant titled, “Mixed-up Files and a Museum.”
Raper says her students needed a fun and inventive way to build their speaking, discussion, literary and vocabulary skills.
What better way than to immerse them in an exciting novel? A novel that has mystery and intrigue in a really cool setting!
This project had it all, including an entire unit surrounding the novel, “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E.L. Konigsburg.
Reading novels in the classroom build the background knowledge of students. This particular novel is set around the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met). Students learned about this amazing museum and what it holds.
While reading this novel, students were able to follow the main characters, Claudia and Jamie Kincaid, as they journeyed through different exhibits.
Using printable maps of the museum, students began to understand a place they have never experienced firsthand.
