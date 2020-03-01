Elmore City-Pernell Schools
March 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, tortilla chips, salsa, refried beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara, Italian salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
March 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, cereal, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwiches, baked chips, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, refried beans with cheese, rice, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, tomato, lettuce and pickles, oven potatoes, fruit, brownie.
Friday
No School
Whitebead School
March 2-6
Monday
Breakfast: Green eggs and ham, biscuit, blueberries.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots and ranch, corn, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Tacos, salad and ranch, pinto beans, chips and salsa, applesauce.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, sliced strawberries.
Lunch: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickle, carrots and ranch, diced pears, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, assorted fruit.
Friday
No School
Parent/Teacher Conferences
8:30 a.m. to noon
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, March 2
Frito chili pie, marinated cucumbers and onion, chips, sliced strawberries and banana, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday, March 3
Chicken stir fry with vegetables, steamed carrots, rice, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, March 4
Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Thursday, March 5
Club sandwich, pea salad, cream of tomato soup, crackers, banana pudding.
Friday, March 6
Mexican casserole, refried beans, corn, tortilla chips, cake with icing.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
