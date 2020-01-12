Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Jan. 13-17

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, oatmeal, fruit.

Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, dinner roll, loaded potatoes, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Jan. 13-17

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, salad, green peas, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwiches, sweet potato waffle fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, sugar cookie.

Whitebead School

Jan. 13-17

Monday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Vegetable soup, cheese stick, crackers, carrots and ranch, diced pears.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Egg and cheese biscuit, applesauce cup.

Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit cup.

Lunch: Hamburger with tomato, lettuce and pickle, French fries, diced pears, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast, orange wedges.

Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad with ranch, green beans, garlic bread, apple wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, hot roll, peach cups.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Jan. 13

Chicken tortilla soup, guacamole, black beans, tortilla chips, sugar cookie.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, sautéed zucchini, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Fish sticks, cole slaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, blushing pears,

Thursday, Jan. 16

Sliced baked ham, baked sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, chocolate pie.

Friday, Jan. 17

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, side salad, garlic bread, banana nut bread.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

