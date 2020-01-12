Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Jan. 13-17
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, dinner roll, loaded potatoes, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Jan. 13-17
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, salad, green peas, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwiches, sweet potato waffle fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, sugar cookie.
Whitebead School
Jan. 13-17
Monday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Vegetable soup, cheese stick, crackers, carrots and ranch, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Egg and cheese biscuit, applesauce cup.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit cup.
Lunch: Hamburger with tomato, lettuce and pickle, French fries, diced pears, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast, orange wedges.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad with ranch, green beans, garlic bread, apple wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, hot roll, peach cups.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Jan. 13
Chicken tortilla soup, guacamole, black beans, tortilla chips, sugar cookie.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, sautéed zucchini, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Fish sticks, cole slaw, mac and cheese, hush puppies, blushing pears,
Thursday, Jan. 16
Sliced baked ham, baked sweet potato, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, chocolate pie.
Friday, Jan. 17
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, side salad, garlic bread, banana nut bread.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
