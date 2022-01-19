School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Monday, Jan. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, cinnamon apples.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, green beans, fruit, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit with cheese, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich, caesar salad, French fries, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 24
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Flatbread pizza, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, biscuit, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Apple or peach turnover, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese coney, potato wedges, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pork taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 24
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, roasted carrots, biscuit, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese coney, tater tots, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 20 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, Jan. 21 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Monday, Jan. 24 – Sloppy joes on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, banana pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Taco salad with cheese and tortilla chips, refried beans, corn, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Pot roast with veggie and potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, Jan. 27 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.
Friday, Jan. 28 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
