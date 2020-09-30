Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Oct. 1

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Friday, Oct. 2

No School

Monday, Oct. 5

No School

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potatoes with ham, cheese and other fixings, broccoli with cheese, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 9

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with pickles, lettuce, tomato, chips, fruit, wacky cake.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Oct. 1

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 2

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.

Monday, Oct. 5

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, Mexican salad, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 9

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Oct. 1

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.

Friday, Oct. 2

Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Monday, Oct. 5

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, bread pudding.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.

Friday, Oct. 9

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you