Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, Oct. 2
No School
Monday, Oct. 5
No School
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potatoes with ham, cheese and other fixings, broccoli with cheese, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with pickles, lettuce, tomato, chips, fruit, wacky cake.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 1
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 2
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 5
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, Mexican salad, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 1
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Oct. 2
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Oct. 5
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, bread pudding.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Oct. 9
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
