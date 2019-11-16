Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Nov. 18-22

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, dinner roll, green beans, fruit, pumpkin pie.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheesburger, French fries, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)

Pauls Valley Schools

Nov. 18-22

Monday

Breakfast: Sausage, egg and cheese bagel, fruit.

Lunch: Crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Long johns, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sliders, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce.

Friday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, fruit, brownies.

(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)

Whitebead School

Nov. 18-22

Monday

Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit with gravy, assorted fruit cups.

Lunch: Hamburger, tomato, lettuce, pickle, French fries, diced pears.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Roasted turkey, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, peach cobbler.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Corn dog, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.

Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Nov. 18

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato, onion and lettuce, bread pudding.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.

Friday, Nov. 22

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

