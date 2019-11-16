Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Nov. 18-22
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, dinner roll, green beans, fruit, pumpkin pie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheesburger, French fries, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)
Pauls Valley Schools
Nov. 18-22
Monday
Breakfast: Sausage, egg and cheese bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy beef tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Long johns, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sliders, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce.
Friday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, fruit, brownies.
(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)
Whitebead School
Nov. 18-22
Monday
Breakfast: Sausage and biscuit with gravy, assorted fruit cups.
Lunch: Hamburger, tomato, lettuce, pickle, French fries, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, peach cobbler.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Corn dog, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
(Holiday break week of Nov. 25-29)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Nov. 18
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato, onion and lettuce, bread pudding.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Nov. 22
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.