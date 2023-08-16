School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Aug. 17

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Beef soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice beans.

Friday, Aug. 18

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles, baked beans, French fries, fruit.

Monday, Aug. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, fruit.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Breakfast: Pancakesl, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, cinnamon apples.

Friday, Aug. 25

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Swedish meat balls with noodles or rice, cabbage, bread, fruit, cake.

Friday, Aug. 18 – Ham and beans, greens, potatoes, bread.

Monday, Aug. 21 – Fish or salmon patties, tater tots, coleslaw, bread, fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Chicken spaghetti, green beans, salad, bread, pudding or jello.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, cake.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sliced ham or pork chop, gravy, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.

Friday, Aug. 25 – Lasagna, salad, corn, bread, cookie.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

