School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, chips, beans, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.

Monday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, beans, rice, salsa, fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Hot cereal, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, ranch beans, fruit, Christmas dessert.

(Christmas break, classes resume Jan. 3.)

Whitebead School

Thursday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 13

Breakfast: Oatmeal, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Orange chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein noodles, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.

(Christmas break)

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, fruit.

Monday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Orange chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein noodles, fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Breakfast taco, fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage-gravy, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, cookie, fruit.

(Christmas break)

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Dec. 9 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.

Friday, Dec. 10 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.

Monday, Dec. 13 – Taco salad with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, black beans, tortilla chips, peaches, cinnamon roll.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, fruit in season.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, bread, applesauce.

Thursday, Dec. 16 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.

Friday, Dec. 17 – Red bean and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

