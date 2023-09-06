Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Sept. 7

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, Sept. 11

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Waffle, sausage links, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Friday, Sept. 15

No School

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Chicken or tuna salad, vegetable soup, bread, bar or cobbler.

Friday, Sept. 8 – Beef stew with vegetables, tossed salad, bread, pudding/jello.

Monday, Sept. 11 – Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, broccoli with cheese, potato wedges, cake.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Chicken stir fry with vegetables, pineapple, cookie.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Beef or chicken taco salad, ranch style beans, Mexican corn, chips, fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, mixed vegetables, broccoli cheddar soup, bread, bar or crumble.

Friday, Sept. 15 – Pot roast with vegetables, Brussels sprout, bread, pudding or jello.

