Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Feb. 10-14

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, baby carrots, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, breadstick, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, iced sugar cookie, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Feb. 10-14

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit, cereal.

Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chili dogs with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, rice, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey sandwich, oven potatoes, lettuce, tomato, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Feb. 10-14

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, mixed berry cup.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fried potatoes, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini-waffles, blueberries.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic breadstick, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Pancakes, apple wedges.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, fried potatoes, roased broccoli, white cake, strawberries.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Feb. 10

Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, strawberries and banana slices, dinner roll, brownie.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Beef tacos, Mexican corn, diced lettuce and tomato, salsa, baked apples.

Friday, Feb. 14

Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomato, garlic bread, iced cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

