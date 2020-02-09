Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Feb. 10-14
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Feb. 10-14
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit, cereal.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dogs with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, beans, rice, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, oven potatoes, lettuce, tomato, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Feb. 10-14
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, mixed berry cup.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fried potatoes, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini-waffles, blueberries.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic breadstick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Pancakes, apple wedges.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, fried potatoes, roased broccoli, white cake, strawberries.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Feb. 10
Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, green beans, potato salad, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Baked chicken, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, strawberries and banana slices, dinner roll, brownie.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Beef tacos, Mexican corn, diced lettuce and tomato, salsa, baked apples.
Friday, Feb. 14
Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, zucchini and tomato, garlic bread, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.