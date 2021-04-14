School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 16

No School

Monday, April 19

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, April 20

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 21

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, ranch beans, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, no bake cookie.

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Scrambled egg, hash brown, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, brownie

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, April 16

No School

Monday, April 19

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburgers, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, April 20

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Tacos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 21

Breakfast: Yogurt with granola, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, hot roll.

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Baked ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, garden salad, s'more pudding, fruit.

Friday, April 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chili dog, cole slaw, tater tots, fruit.

Monday, April 19

No School

Tuesday, April 20

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday, April 21

Breakfast: Kolache sausage and cheese, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cheesy hash browns, fruit.

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pork carnita tacos, chili beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 23

Breakfast: Banana split parfait, cereal.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 15

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.

Friday, April 16

Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.

Monday, April 19

Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green peas and carrots, dinner roll, peach cobbler.

Tuesday, April 20

Chicken and dumplings, black-eyed peas, broccoli, hot roll, jello with fruit or cinnamon.

Wednesday, April 21

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Thursday, April 22

Turkey or chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.

Friday, April 23

Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, peaches, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

