Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownies.
Monday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green peas, roll, salad, peach cobbler.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic bread, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon and sugar, fruit, toast, jelly.
Lunch: Taco salad, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Monday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburgers, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Pancake on stick, fruit.
Lunch: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Muffin, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, roasted carrots, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, fruit.
Lunch: Philly joe, pickle spear, cole slaw, fruit.
Monday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Virtual Day.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso and beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cheesy hash browns, biscuit and gravy, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Fruit pizza (yogurt, fruit, crust), fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, baby carrots, s'more pudding, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 30
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 22
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Oct. 23
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Monday, Oct. 26
Salmon patty, lemon herb penne, onion slice, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, green beans, hominy casserole, iced carrot cake.
Friday, Oct. 30
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, salsa, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
